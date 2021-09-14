Police are appealing for witnesses after a man kicked a woman in the face at a festival in Gloucestershire, resulting in her losing a tooth.

The attack happened in the car park at Witcombe Cider Festival at around 1.30am on Monday 30 August.

It was reported the victim and her friends were leaving the festival when they were stopped by a van containing five people.

The group attempted to attack one of the women when the victim intervened and was kicked in the face twice.

She lost a tooth and had a black eye, which needed hospital treatment.

The victim described one of the men as being blonde, skinny and wearing a blue top. She believes he was in his early to mid twenties.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the assault as well as anyone with information which could help with their enquiries.

Information can be submitted online or via 101, quoting incident 62 of 30 August.