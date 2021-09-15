Play video

A Big Issue vendor who often sells his magazines outside a Devon theatre is preparing to take centre stage himself in a short play he has written.

Clive Rowe's sketch was one of four non-professional short plays selected to be performed in Plymouth’s Theatre Royal alongside the hit show 'NHS The Musical'.

The musical debuted in 2006 but is being revived and starts again on September 17, and Clive is delighted to be able to perform on the same stage after thinking about this moment for three years.

He said: “It was something I was thinking about three years ago standing outside the theatre.

Plymouth Theatre Royal is showing the NHS Musical for nine days from September 17-25 Credit: ITV West Country

"When you stand outside the theatre Royal Plymouth a little bit of that dust just settles on you and you start to feel Theatre-ish and you start to think ‘oh well I've seen that on there, maybe I could do a little bit of it, maybe I could be that little part over there’.

"I get a sense of calm acting which is really the reverse of what you should feel, it's when I am not acting that I am bipolar and so it just suits me."

Clive’s three-minute sketch will be performed as an added extra after some of the NHS Musical shows which will run for nine days until September 25.

The musical charts the history of the NHS and Adrian Vinken OBE, the theatre’s CEO, is pleased to put on the show which features NHS staff.

He said: "The authenticity of the piece comes from the fact that the writers went back to Derriford, worked with consultants there and people on the ward floor there to make sure that the content was accurate and up-to-date.

The CEO of the theatre is pleased that the musical features NHS staff Credit: ITV West Country

"The great thing is we have a choir involved in this and it is largely made up of workers from the NHS."

One of the performers with Clive is Suzanne Tolley, who has cared for her mum for 40 years, and feels that taking up drama has given her a new lease of life.

She said: "I've discovered a confidence that I never knew I had but I feel that when I am acting and I become that character, even if I'm not putting on an actual outfit I almost put on that invisible cloak to help me develop and be that character."

Tickets for NHS The Musical are still available and there is a discount for NHS staff.