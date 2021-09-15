Bristol garden waste collections suspended indefinitely

Garden waste collections continue to be suspended indefinitely in Bristol.

The city's mayor Marvin Rees had previously said it was "more likely than less likely" that they would restart this week.

But the collections continue to be suspended and it is not known when they will resume, dashing hopes of a return to normal service.

The city's green waste collections were first paused for ten weeks from 7 July due to driver shortages and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Marvin Rees, speaking at a previous press conference.

Speaking at a press conference today (September 15), the Labour mayor said: "There's an unqualified apology for that happening.

"Rarely in these kind of circumstances can I give 100% [certainty] because what I said was, 'things can happen' and unfortunately things did happen."

Mr Rees also suggested that the council-owned Bristol Waste company had fallen short of expectations.

He said: "Our commitment as an organisation and the commitment of Bristol Waste, the company that we own, must be to not only run a service when things are running well but to be able to provide a good service during crises also and when times are testing.

"That's proven not to be the case and people will learn why that's not been the case and the service will be stronger in the future for these lessons learned."

Bristol City Council is not the only local authority to have suspended collection services.

Exeter City Council was forced to suspend garden waste collections for a number of weeks last month.

In Somerset, meanwhile, waste contractor SUEZ has offered potential LGV drivers a £1,000 welcome bonus if they join and support the Somerset Waste Partnership.