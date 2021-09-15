Dolphin from viral Cornwall video dies after being hit by boat

Play video

Watch video of Nick the dolphin in Hayle harbour

A popular dolphin who went viral after being filmed swimming with people at a Cornish harbour has died.

The animal, called ‘Nick’, caused a stir online after footage showed him interacting with swimmers in Hayle harbour in August.

The video, which was shared widely on social media, prompted an urgent warning from marine conservation groups who were worried about his behaviour.

Earlier this week, a dolphin’s body was found near Cork Harbour in Ireland which experts have identified as Nick based on its unique markings and distinctive scars.

Experts identified Nick by his unique markings and distinctive scars. Credit: Frances Gallagher/IWDG

The injuries he sustained are consistent with being struck by a boat, according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Dan Jarvis, who is BDMLR’s area coordinator for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said Nick’s death showed more work needed to be done to educate the public.

“’Nick’s’ death so soon after he became prolific a few short weeks ago just goes to show that there is still a lot of work to be done in raising awareness to the public of how to act around wildlife,” he said.

Although he will inevitably become just another statistic and case study, we can at least use what has happened to him right now to help get more people to understand why it is important they listen to the continual messaging organisations like ourselves put out for following a proper code of conduct for wildlife interactions and stop this happening repeatedly, leaving us to pick up the pieces. Dan Jarvis, BDLMR

‘Nick’ was first identified in waters off the Isles of Scilly in June last year.

He was then seen a handful of times off the southern coast of Ireland between April and July of this year, before returning to the Isles of Scilly.

In August, he was filmed swimming and interacting with young people in Hayle harbour before returning to Irish waters.

He has been classified by marine conservationists as a ‘social solitary’ dolphin, which means he spent more time with humans and boats than he did other dolphins.