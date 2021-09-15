NHS workers are being offered free tickets to an upcoming concert at the Eden Project as a "thank you" for their work during the pandemic.

The venue is offering complimentary tickets to Idles’ Eden Sessions gig on Saturday, September 18.

Workers can claim up to two tickets each via the Tickets For Good website.

The Eden Sessions are a series of concerts held at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Credit: Ben Foster

In a tweet, Eden Sessions said: “As a 'thank you' for their heroic work during the pandemic, we're offering NHS workers (& their guests) free tickets to our Idles concert on Saturday 18 September.

“A maximum of two tickets per person can be applied for via the Tickets For Good website.”

The Tickets For Good scheme was set up before the pandemic, allowing ticket buyers to donate to charities.

But the organisation has since partnered with NHS England, giving health workers an opportunity to attend concerts for free.

It is part of a wider campaign to give back to those who have worked in hospitals and on the frontline during the pandemic.