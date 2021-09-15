A school in Nailsea has been forced to close just two days after it welcomed children back through its doors.

Ravenswood School has been shut following severe water damage and will not reopen until at least Monday September 27.

It means many parents have been left juggling childcare and work.

Over the summer holidays, repair work was carried out at the school to make the roof watertight.

But after a couple of days, heavy rains saw water leaking into classrooms prompting safety concerns from teaching staff.

Rain water leaked through the roof of the school Credit: Ravenswood School

'Extremely stressful time'

A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "The flooding was caused by damage to a temporary roof covering during heavy rain.

"The temporary roof was in place as part of work to upgrade the main school building as part of a 12-week works programme that started during the school holiday.

Work is being carried out this week to ensure the roof remains watertight. Assessment of the electrical damage is also being completed and flood-damaged materials are being removed from the building and dehumidifiers moved in. North Somerset Council spokesperson

Mark Senior, who is headteacher at Ravenswood School, said: "The school has suffered considerable water and electrical damage. Before pupils can return, we have to be sure the school is dry and safe as the welfare of the school community is our top priority.

"This is, understandably, an extremely stressful time for pupils and their families but we have to put safety first. We are doing all we can to support families and provide temporary learning solutions.

"If anyone has any concerns about the wellbeing of their child, I would ask them to contact me directly."