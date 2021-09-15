Tributes paid to 'much-loved' Devon mum killed in plane crash

The family of a Devon artist killed in a light aircraft crash last month have paid tribute to her as "the foundation stone of the family."

Margaret Costa died when an aeroplane crashed into farmland near the village of Buckland St Mary in Somerset at around 10:30am on 12 August.

The seventy-four-year-old was the only passenger in the plane and was killed along with the pilot.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Costa's family described her as a unique artist, specialising in "fore-edge" paintings, which are hidden watercolours painted on the sides of the leaves of books.

They added she was among only a few artists in the world and said the world feels "a less colourful place without her."

The pensioner from east Devon was also described as a "much-loved mum and a nanny to four grandchildren.She was the foundation stone of the family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends."

The family statement continued: "The world feels a less colourful place without her, but she blessed those she knew with many beautiful memories to remember her by."

The crash is currently being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).