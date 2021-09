Two men have been charged with murder after the bodies of two men were found at a house in Bristol.

Police were called to an address in Wood Street in Easton on Sunday following information from a member of the public.

Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, and Jacob Bebe Chers, 45, both from the Fishponds area of the city were charged with two counts of murder overnight and are due to appear at Bristol magistrates today, September 15.