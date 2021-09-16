Bristol Gogglebox star Marina shares touching tribute to 'dearest friend' Mary

The friend of former Bristol Gogglebox star Mary Cook has shared a touching tribute to her, saying their many "treasured memories will last forever."

Mary Cook and close friend Marina Wingrove both regularly featured on the Channel 4 programme, which sees individuals filmed in their own homes while watching the highest-rated shows on British television.

The pair met in a Bedminster retirement village in Bristol ten years ago and became firm friends.

They were scouted for the programme while shopping in the local Asda supermarket in 2016.

But Mary tragically passed away last month aged 92.

Gogglebox shared a tribute from Marina this week, and confirmed she will no longer appear on the show while she processes Mary's death.

"My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever," Marina said in her tribute.

"Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart.

"Deepest sympathies to Mary's family. Love Marina."

But the pair are not the only ones that will no longer be making an appearance.

In June, Pete McGarry died aged 71 and his widow Linda won’t be returning to the show.

Pete McGarry Credit: PA

In August, Andrew Michael died aged 61, and his widow Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis won’t be back.

Gogglebox’s executive producer Victoria Ray said: “We have had people from the show pass away recently.

'A massive loss'

"We lost Mary and Andy. And a little while ago we lost Pete.

“Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.

“It’s a massive loss in every way. We feel it too. We are still in touch with all the loved ones. We talk to them all the time. They are still part of the Gogglebox family.

“We are really close to all the people on the show, so what has happened has been really upsetting for the whole team.”

Gogglebox will return for a new series on Channel 4 tomorrow, on Friday, September 17.