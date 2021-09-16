Covid booster vaccine rollout starts at Cheltenham care home

Residents at a care home in Cheltenham are among the first people in the country to receive their Covid booster vaccines.

Those living at Astell House are being offered a third jab, provided they had their second dose at least six months ago.

The booster rollout is the latest stage in the NHS’ vaccination programme, which will start at certain hospital hubs.

It is hoped the booster vaccines will then be made available by GPs as well as local vaccination centres and pharmacy-led sites.

Booster vaccines will soon be offered at local centres (pictured: the vaccine centre at UWE in Bristol). Credit: BPM Media

Dr Nikki Kanani, who is a GP and deputy lead for the Covid vaccination programme, said: "Alongside one of our busiest summers in the NHS, our hardworking staff have also been gearing up to deliver the autumn booster programme, to give further protection to healthcare and social care workers and those most at risk from the virus.

"Now that the decision has been taken by the JCVI and once the relevant checks are in place, the NHS will invite you for your booster jab.

There is no need to contact the NHS - we will be in touch with you when it is your turn to get your booster jab - at least six months on since your last jab. Dr Nikki Kanani

Who is eligible for a booster vaccine?

those living in residential care homes for older adults

all adults aged 50 years or over

frontline health and social care workers

all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

Local areas have already been identifying and vaccinating people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed with a third jab following updated guidance from the JCVI in early September.

The NHS made history when Maggie Keenan received the first Covid jab outside of a clinical trial in December 2020.

In the nine months since then, 77 million vaccinations have been delivered - with four in five adults already receiving both doses.