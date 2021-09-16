Girl fighting for her life at Bristol hospital after being hit by car in Paignton

bristol children's hospital
The girl is being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital, while her mother is being treated at Southmead.

A mother and her little girl are receiving urgent care at hospitals in Bristol after being hit by a car in Paignton.

The 11-year-old and her mother were involved in a collision at around 3.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 15).

The young girl was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital, while her mum is being treated at Southmead Hospital for life-changing injuries.

The incident happened in Windmill Road in Paignton and involved a black BMW and a white Peugeot - the girl and her mother were on foot.

The little girl and her mother were airlifted to hospitals in Bristol for urgent treatment.

"Police investigating a road traffic collision in Paignton on Wednesday 15 September at around 3.40pm are appealing for any witnesses to come forward," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

"Officers and paramedics were called to a collision involving a Black BMW, a white Peugeot and two pedestrians in Windmill Road, Paignton.

"As a result of the collision one of the pedestrians, an 11-year-old girl, sustained what were described as life-threatening injuries.

"The other pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, sustained life-changing injuries."

A 54-year-old woman, meanwhile, was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.