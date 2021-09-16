A mother and her little girl are receiving urgent care at hospitals in Bristol after being hit by a car in Paignton.

The 11-year-old and her mother were involved in a collision at around 3.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 15).

The young girl was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital, while her mum is being treated at Southmead Hospital for life-changing injuries.

The incident happened in Windmill Road in Paignton and involved a black BMW and a white Peugeot - the girl and her mother were on foot.

"Police investigating a road traffic collision in Paignton on Wednesday 15 September at around 3.40pm are appealing for any witnesses to come forward," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

"Officers and paramedics were called to a collision involving a Black BMW, a white Peugeot and two pedestrians in Windmill Road, Paignton.

"As a result of the collision one of the pedestrians, an 11-year-old girl, sustained what were described as life-threatening injuries.

"The other pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, sustained life-changing injuries."

A 54-year-old woman, meanwhile, was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.