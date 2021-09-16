The names of two men who were found dead at a property in Bristol have been formally released by the police.

Both bodies were discovered on Sunday 12 September at a private residence in the Easton part of the city, after police were called to the site by a member of the public.

The force has now confirmed that 56-year-old Denzil McKenzie was one of the two people found dead. Mr McKenzie lived at the house on Wood Street where both bodies were discovered.

The other person found dead has now been named as Fahad Hossain Pramanik, a 27-year-old from London.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our sympathy goes out to their families, who are now being supported by specialist officers.

"We'd ask for their privacy to be respected at this most difficult time."

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the deaths.

21-year-old Ionut-Valentin Boboc and 45-year-old Jacob Bebe Chers were remanded in custody after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court yesterday, Wednesday 15 September.

Both men are from the Fishponds area of the city and deny the charges.