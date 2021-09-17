A man has been arrested after three cyclists were injured in a crash in Cornwall.

The incident happened on the A390 Probus bypass at around 7.17 pm yesterday, September 16th.

The incident involved a white Vauxhall Insignia and the cyclists who were all heading towards Truro.

Police officers, the Alliance’s Armed Response and Roads Policing Teams attended the scene and commenced an investigation working to establish the cause of this crash.

One male was arrested and is assisting Police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision or may have dashcam footage of the A390 between Probus and Tresillian between 7 pm and 7.30 pm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 quoting Log 0827 of 16th September 2021.