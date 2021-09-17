Man injured after getting ‘trapped in machinery’ at Bristol school

A man has been taken to hospital after getting “trapped in machinery” at a school in Bristol.

The man, described as middle-aged, was operating machinery in the grounds of Shirehampton Primary School when he was injured on Friday morning (September 17).

The incident prompted an urgent response from emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics.

An air ambulance was also pictured at the scene.

The incident happened on the grounds of Shirehampton Primary School (pictured). Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the man - who was working as a contractor - has been taken to hospital.

“We’re assisting the fire and ambulance service at the scene of an incident in the grounds of Shirehampton Primary School in Bristol, in which a man has been injured whilst operating machinery,” the spokesperson said.

“The incident was reported at 10.52am today (Friday 17 September).

The man, who was working as a contractor, has been taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive. No other persons were involved. Avon and Somerset Police

Parents of children at the school have been contacted, though no pupil was involved or hurt during the incident.

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that we were called to an incident at this location at 10:43, with reports of a person being trapped in vehicle machinery.

“We allocated multiple resources including our Hazardous Area Response Team and an air ambulance.

“The incident is ongoing and we are treating a middle aged male patient with serious injuries.”