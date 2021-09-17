A murder investigation has been launched after a man died at a block of flats in Bristol.

Police were called to Rowan House in Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe just before 6pm on Thursday 16 September.

A man in his thirties was found critically injured and later died.

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Russell Saunders said: "The man's family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to them at this difficult time.

"We'd ask people to keep away to allow us to carry out detailed enquiries.

"Our investigation is at an early stage but at this time we can confirm we're treating the man's death as suspicious.

"The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for reassurance and while we carry out inquiries to fully find out what happened.

"But we believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public."

The police say the man has not yet been formally identified, though his next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out later.

Anyone with information that might be able to help the police with their investigation should call 101, and say reference number 5221216090.