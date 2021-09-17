The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will unveil her new policing and crime reduction plan today.

Some of the key priorities that are expected to be laid out by Alison Hernandez in the 2021-25 plan include:

Breaking the cycle of violence

Reducing harm from drugs

Tackling anti-social behaviour

Improving road safety

The team behind it have used crime data and intelligence, consulted with numerous community groups and partners and conducted a public survey of more than 2,000 people to inform their work.

And today, September 17, Police and Crime Panel members from around the force area will look over the plans further.

The meeting will begin with a minute’s silence in remembrance of those murdered in a mass shooting in Keyham, Plymouth, last month, and will include updates on extensive efforts to support residents of the area in their recovery.

Tributes have poured in for the victims of the mass shooting in Keyham. Credit: ITV News

Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “We may live in one of the lowest crime areas in the country but sadly, as the tragic events of August 12 prove, our communities are not immune from serious violence.

“This strategy will see us continue to work with partners and offer long-term support to initiatives to tackle the underlying causes of that violence.

“The plan also reflects the concerns of our community, who have told me that their lives are too often blighted by antisocial behaviour and the harm caused by drug dealing in their neighbourhoods.

"Of 22 crime types identified in my last budget survey these emerged as the two that people most said needed addressing. I have been working with the Chief Constable to ensure that he has additional resources through the national and local police officer uplifts.

"In March 2016, just before I became Commissioner, there were 2,959 officers in Devon and Cornwall Police, at March 31 of this year that figure stood at 3,257, and more increases are in the pipeline.

"That investment in our front line now has to be felt by our communities who want our force to be more visible in their villages, towns, cities and rural areas."

The Police and Crime Panel is hosted by Plymouth City Council and will be held in the Council Chamber, Plymouth, from 10.30am on Friday, September 17, and can be followed online via a live web link at plymouth.gov.uk.