Tributes to grandmother killed in mobility scooter car crash in Yate

Tributes have been paid to a pensioner killed in Yate after a crash involving her mobility scooter and a car.

Shirley Meaden was riding her mobility scooter along Westerleigh Road when it was involved in a collision with a car on the morning of August 29.

The 83-year-old died from critical injuries caused by the crash.

In a tribute released today (September 17), Shirley's family said: “To a lady that had endless giving in any way she could help from sewing to shopping and just being a friend. She will be missed by people from all walks of life.

“Good night, God bless mum.”

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Friday, September 24 from 3:15pm to 5:45pm at Stanshawes Court in Yate.

Police officers are continuing to make enquiries about the crash, while specialist officers continue to offer support to Shirley’s family.