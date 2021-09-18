Drugs and weapons seized after raid in Torquay

Police have seized cannabis and a number of weapons after raiding a drug farm at a property in Torquay.

Officers were given a warrant to enter the building in the Hele area.

Inside they found a number of cannabis plants and seized weapons, cash and scales.

Torquay Police tweeted about the raid on Friday.

A post on Twitter, with hashtag #DevilsLettuce, included a series of photographs of the plants, and showed an indoor cultivation system in place.

The tweet said: "A successful Misuse of Drugs Act warrant conducted today in the Hele area of Torquay. Weapons, cash and scales were also seized."