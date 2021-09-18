The Government is is set to announce millions of pounds of support for the Plymouth community which was at the centre of last month's mass shooting.

Six people were killed in the incident on August 12th, and ITV News understands that Ministers are expected to reveal how much cash will be allocated to help the families of the victims and those who were affected.

Bids have been made to Government departments which cover policing, education, healthcare and housing.

Bids for funding have been submitted to Government departments. Credit: ITV News

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "We are asking for two sets of money - an immediate funding pot, which is millions, and then a longer-term commitment over the next five years.

"That means extra grief counselling, extra mental health support, extra help especially for those children who have seen things that no child should ever see."

Luke Pollard MP says party politics should be put aside. Credit: ITV News

"Party politics don't come into this whatsoever," Mr Pollard added.

"You've got to put Plymouth first. I'm just making the case on behalf of the community that we need that long-term support to process, to heal, to understand and to cope with what has happened.

"Then we need to move into the policy debate to change the gun laws, to ensure we have proper mental health support, and we deal with that rotten underbelly of the internet where so much of the hate that was the cause of this shooting was fostered."

Police commissioner Alison Hernandez says extra officers could be deployed to reassure the community. Credit: ITV News

Devon and Cornwall's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, is on the same page.

She said: "The areas we are focusing on in particular are victim care and support for the amount of people affected directly by the shootings, and also 'hot spot policing' - but not really to tackle crime, more for public reassurance, so people feel safe to be out and about again in their communities."

Charities and mental health professionals are reminding people that the city’s victim support service is still offering help to those who are still suffering from the tragedy.