Primary school in Wiltshire seriously damaged in fire

A primary school in a village in Wiltshire has been seriously damaged after a fire.

Nine fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at Woodborough Primary School, near Pewsey, at about 7pm on Friday.

A statement from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said that crews attended from Pewsey, Devizes, Westbury, Marlborough, Amesbury, Calne, Chippenham, Trowbridge, Salisbury along with Swindon's aerial ladder platform.

It is believed that the fire started in the roof of the building.

The Sands and Broad Street were closed due to the number of fire engines on scene, with the service warning they could remain closed into Saturday.