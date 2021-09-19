Car destroyed in latest Cornwall arson attack - police start investigation

Police in Cornwall have said they are investigating another arson incident in the Bodmin area after two vehicles were destroyed.

Fire crews were called to the car fire on Truro Road in Lanivet at around 4am on Saturday morning.

A van was also destroyed in the blaze.

Wadebridge Police confirmed that the cars are believed to have been set on fire deliberately.

In a Facebook post it said: "This incident comes soon after three other vehicles were badly damaged within Bodmin.

"If anyone was in the area of Lanivet at about this time and saw anything suspicious or if you have any information on the identity of those causing these totally unnecessary and mindless acts of damage, please get in touch.

"These arsons are being investigated and we are following up all available lines of enquiry to identify those involved and, whilst incidents like this are still rare, we are encouraging everyone to remain vigilant and take sensible steps to safeguard your vehicles and property."