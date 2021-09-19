A £170million scheme to redevelop a major part of Truro City Centre with homes, a university centre, community buildings, hotels, restaurants and shops will be decided on by councillors.

The project would be created on the site which is currently home to the former Carrick District Council offices, viaduct car park and several shops and other units.

A meeting of Cornwall Council’s strategic planning committee next Thursday (September 23) will decide whether to grant planning permission for the scheme.

It will be the second time the plans have gone before councillors. In February the committee refused planning permission due to concerns about the scale and design of the development as well as a loss of parking spaces in the city.

Under the proposals 320 homes would be built on the site with 112 being affordable. Credit: LDRS

As a result, changes have been made to reduce the height of the planned buildings and to retain the Moresk car park, which has 118 spaces, for a period of three years as part of the phased development.

Under the proposals 320 homes would be built on the site with 112 being affordable – there would also be up to 400 student spaces.

One of the key parts of the development will be The Hive, which will provide a new centre for Falmouth University and be a hub for screen and digital sectors. It is designed to provide educational, employment and business opportunities.

The planning report going to the committee explains that there was a need for initially 440 homes in the area but that has since increased to 651.

Overall retail will account for less than 2% of the site, with workspace and leisure taking 10%. Credit: LDRS

Planning officers, who recommend that the plans, state: “The development would provide benefits in terms of contributing to housing supply, including the provision of much-needed affordable homes to meet an identified need.

“In addition, the scheme will deliver open market homes and student accommodation, supporting local services. It also seeks to open up the River Allen as a space to be enjoyed by the community and economic benefits from the construction phase.

“The site is in a highly sustainable location within the City of Truro, within easy walking distance of a range of services and facilities.

"The proposal would deliver on a brownfield site that holds limited visual or social economic value and for these reasons is identified for redevelopment within the Truro and Kenwyn Neighbourhood Development Plan.”

The plans have been subject to a number of consultation events in Truro and have also been supported by Truro City Council.

Members of the public will be able to watch next week's planning meeting live via the council's website.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporting Service