Police have released CCTV images of two men after a racially aggravated assault outside a bar in Bristol.

The assault and racial abuse happened near OMG bar on Frogmore Street on Saturday August 21 at around 11:30pm.

Two men in their 20s suffered bruising after being targeted by two unknown males.

Police released the images of the two suspects and also are hoping to identify another female who they believe was assaulted inside the bar shortly before.

A police spokesperson said: "We are asking the public to make contact if they recognise the two men pictured.

"If you have any information, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221193132."