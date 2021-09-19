Vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds: How do people feel about the rollout?

Play video

Watch people in Cornwall give their opinion on vaccinating teenagers

People in Cornwall believe offering a covid vaccine to children aged above 12 will “keep everyone safe” as the Government begins its rollout from next week.

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, announced that one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be given to children to help reduce the transmission of coronavirus, particularly in schools.

Members of the public in Cornwall were asked about the expansion of the vaccination programme and believed it was generally a "good idea."

One school student said he would “most likely” get the jab and said: "I don’t want to get covid and I actually want to go to school because of my GCSEs."

A mother said: "I think if I had children aged 12 and above, I would want to protect them and protect as many other people as I can.

A mother in Cornwall said she wants to "encourage" children to get the vaccine as soon as they are offered Credit: ITV West Country

"I do think it’s a matter of choice and talking to your children about how they feel about it but I think I would want to encourage them to do it just to keep everyone safe."

The Government accepted the advice of the UK's Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) on September 13 after considering the impact of the vaccine rollout on 12-15 year olds.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Moderna and the Pfizer jab for all people over the age of 12 in the UK.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children will work much the same way they get their Polio and Tetanus jabs.

A 16-year-old in Cornwall said: “I think that it is a good idea because obviously there are some people that don’t want to have the vaccine.

This 16-year-old in Cornwall believes it is hard for children to make a well-informed decision about the vaccine without parental influence Credit: ITV West Country

"We need to help keep the community safe so I think that having the majority vaccinated is a good idea but also being that age, it might be difficult to make your own opinion so I think that parental consent is really important."

Another person said: “I think it’s probably a good idea. I think the more people that are vaccinated, the better because children then can’t pass it on to the adults and grandparents.

"If I did [have children in that age group] I would recommend that they get it."

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 158,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.