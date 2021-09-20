A Cornish hotel has been ordered to pull down meeting rooms it constructed without planning permission.

The Carbis Bay Hotel built a number of rooms ahead of the G7 Summit in June, on the basis they were necessary for the event.

The work saw trees and wildlife habitats destroyed, leading to protests against the works.

The hotel - which is near St Ives - submitted a retrospective planning application seeking permission for the development which more than 400 people objected to.

It has now been announced the hotel's owners have withdrawn the planning application.

Carbis Bay Hotel hosted world leaders including Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden. Credit: PA

Cornwall Council says it has now proceeded with "enforcement action" which will require the "unauthorised developments to be removed and for the land to be reinstated to its former levels, gradients and condition”.

The enforcement notice does not come into effect until October 18 and the landowner can lodge an appeal with the planning inspectorate against the notice before it comes into effect.

If no appeal is lodged, the hotel will have six months to comply.

Boris Johnson met with US President Joe Biden, among others at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

In June, world leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden met in Carbis Bay to discuss everything from Covid-19 vaccines to climate change.

Although the hotel said the new buildings were for the G7, the UK Cabinet Office has always denied this. It said the venue had sufficient facilities when it was originally selected.

The event saw the world leaders not only holding business meetings but also enjoying a barbecue on the beach at Carbis Bay, which also included a flyover display by the Red Arrows.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporting Service