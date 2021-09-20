Disney’s award-winning musical The Lion King is returning to Bristol Hippodrome next year after two previous sell out seasons at the theatre.

The show will return to the theatre for a five-week run in February 2022.

It was last performed on stage at the Hippodrome in 2019, when it was credited with generating more than £6million for the city's economy.

Before that, the Lion King was in Bristol in 2012 for an 11-week run that coincided with the Hippodrome's 100th birthday.

The Lion King was last performed on stage in Bristol in 2019 (pictured: the entrance to Bristol Hippodrome). Credit: PA

The Lion King has a cast of more than 50 actors to tell the story of cub Simba becoming King of Pride Rock.

The musical - an adaptation of the film, which was released in 1994 - has been performed in more than 100 cities worldwide.

Tickets to the shows at Bristol Hippodrome will go on sale at 10am on Friday (September 24).

