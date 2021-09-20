A GP surgery in Gloucestershire is no longer at risk of closure after hundreds of people campaigned to save it.

The Cam and Uley Family Practice was proposing to move all of its services from the village to its other site four miles away in Cam. It said it could no longer run safe and effective services from its Uley building.

But after an 'unprecedented response' from locals the practice is now set to remain in the village.

Chair of Uley Parish Council Melanie Paraskeva said it is a huge relief after "a summer of tremendous effort".

"It proves when everyone comes to together we can make our voices heard," she added.

Uley surgery, which has been saved from closure. Credit: ITV

The village has 1,500 residents but combined with the surrounding area there are hundreds more who rely on the surgery and dispensary.

On September 11, more than 100 residents held a vigil outside the GP surgery to protest against the plans.

During a consultation period, which ended on September 17, the practice has been working with NHS Gloucestershire Commissioning Group, the Chair of the Patient participation group and Uley Parish Council.

The CCG confirmed the Uley Surgery building does meet the minimum standards and has commissioned work to see how it can be further improved and updated.

Associate director engagement and experience at Gloucestershire CCG Becky Parish said: "We have had an unprecedented huge response from the patients and residents of Uley and surrounding villages, and we will be collating it all into a report for the surgery after 17 September.

"The practice has confirmed it will not be putting in an application to the CCG to close Uley Surgery."

The CCG will be giving a monthly updates to the parish council on the progress of the work.