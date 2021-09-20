Lifeboat crew at a station in Devon have been praised after ditching a wedding mid-ceremony to respond to an emergency.

Two lifeguards at Clovelly Lifeboat Station were attending a wedding on Saturday 18 September when they were paged.

A woman had fallen over on some rocks and needed urgent help, prompting a rapid response by those at the ceremony.

A picture posted on social media showed two of the lifeboat crew in their suits before changing into their emergency gear.

The lifeboat crew were called to a woman who had fallen over some rocks (pictured: a stock image of an RNLI lifeboat on a shout).

The caption read: "When the pagers go off, it doesn't matter whose wedding you're at.

"Luckily these weren't the groom."

Among the comments was the husband of the injured woman, who thanked the crew for their support.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you for coming out of the wedding to assist my wife today, who fell on the rocks,” the man wrote.

Your support was amazing. She has a broken ankle and significant ligament damage and is having surgery tomorrow. Husband of injured woman, on Facebook

“Luckily, the drugs are working and she’s feeling ok. Thanks again and hope you get to enjoy the rest of the wedding and the celebrations tonight.”

Other people were quick to heap praise on the crew for their work.