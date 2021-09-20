Play video

Watch moment drink-driver caught on his own dashcam

A man has been banned from driving and given a suspended jail sentence after his own dashcam captured his drink-driving.

David Leahy was more than three times over the legal limit when he drove along Gloucester Road in South Gloucestershire.

He knocked down a street sign, mounted kerbs, veered onto the wrong side of the road and even collided with a parked car on Sunday 12 August.

The 56-year-old, of Falcon Drive in Patchway, has now been banned from driving and given a suspended jail sentence.

The man was caught after a member of the public saw his car hit a signpost and called police. The witness followed him back to his house and officers arrived within minutes.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was handed a 12-week suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for 30 months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

PC Wayne Carhart, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary's roads policing unit, said: “The offender’s own dashcam footage clearly shows the lack of control he had over his vehicle and it’s frightening to see the risk he posed to other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as he made his way home that day.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated; it can have devastating and life-changing consequences.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who called this incident into us and we’d urge people to follow suit and report any incidents where they see someone getting behind the wheel having been drinking or taking drugs – it could save a life."

If someone is habitually drinking or abusing drugs and driving this can be reported online or by calling 101.

If someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, always call 999. Details of how to report a drink or drug driver can be found on the police website.