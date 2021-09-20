Rogue builder lied about grandad's death as excuse for shoddy work

A rogue builder from Devon has been jailed after leaving customers more than £200,000 out of pocket.

Lee Butler lied about being bankrupt and worked under a series of different company names while finding work online.

He left customers £214,000 out of pocket while fobbing them off with a string of excuses - including telling three of them that his grandfather was either dead or dying.

He was already subject to a suspended sentence for a £47,000 tax fiddle when he carried out much of his fraudulent work for customers in Tiverton, Honiton and Exeter.

The 40-year-old even forged a false reference from a previous customer, which claimed he was reliable and hard-working.

But when checked by Trading Standards officers, the customer said Butler arrived late, knocked off early and took long breaks.

The builder ran his businesses from his home in Tiverton but gave many of his victims false details and an address which turned out to be a rented lock-up.

His excuses included family deaths, funerals or illnesses, weather, and broken-down vans, and were described as a litany of lies at Exeter Crown Court.

‘Your grandfather died several times’

Butler, of Gale Way, Tiverton, admitted pursuing a fraudulent business and was jailed for two years and three months by Judge Timothy Rose.

The judge told him: “You left work in different stages of disarray. The customers would almost certainly not have entered into contracts if they knew about your bankruptcy.

You gave a hundred and one excuses, most of which were nonsense. Your grandfather died several times, you submitted bogus references and created seven of eight company names. You were not a fraudster who was simply taking the money and running, it was a more complicated picture than that. Judge Timothy Rose

“I cannot say you simply stole £200,000 by way of fraud. You were taking in work you quite simply should never have taken on and doing so while lying and failing to disclose your bankruptcy.

“You came up with a litany of excuses and lied in various ways, some of which were demonstrably false. You knew what you were doing and knew the effect on your victims.”

The court heard Butler was bankrupt but failed to tell any of the 17 affected customers.

He covered his tracks using false names and addresses and demanded up-front deposits for work and materials.

In total, he was paid £214,000 for jobs varying in value from less than £1,000 to £45,000 - none of which were finished.

His defence barrister said Butler tried to run a genuine business but was overwhelmed by the paperwork and lied to customers to buy more time.