Police are searching for two missing 11-year-old boys who failed to turn up to school in Gloucestershire.

Logan and Alfie were last seen at their homes in Cirencester at around 8am when they left for school, but they did not arrive.

Gloucestershire Police issued an appeal to find them shortly before 2pm and officers are searching the Cirencester area.

"We're appealing for information to help locate two boys who have been reported missing after not turning up for school this morning," a police spokesperson said.

"Officers are asking for information as they have been unable to locate the pair after checking locations they are known to frequent.

"Logan is described as being short, of a tanned complexion with brown hair and Alfie is described as being taller, of a paler complexion and has brown hair which is longer on the top.

"Logan may be riding a a black scooter.

"Both boys are wearing their school uniform which consists of black shoes, grey/black trousers, a white shirt, red and black tie and a dark blazer."

Anyone who has seen Logan and Alfie, either together or on their own, should call 101 and quote incident 101 of Monday 20 September.

Call 999 if the boys are seen at the time of calling.