Appeal to find dog's owner after woman arrested over suspected thefts

A woman has been arrested in the West Country in connection with suspected dog thefts.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on Friday 17 September.

The force has now issued an appeal to try to find the owners of a young black and white cocker spaniel, Officers think the dog may have been taken from the Derbyshire or midlands area in May 2021.

Anyone with any information about the pet's owners are being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police with reference number 0839-17.09.2021.

Two cockapoos and a cocker spaniel - named Elvis, Tony and Remy - were allegedly taken from Brookfield Farm in Spondon, Derby.

The alleged burglary happened between Tuesday 3 August and Wednesday 4 August.

A man aged in his 20s was also arrested in the Kent area last month and was released under investigation.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously. Any information passed to Crimestoppers which leads to an arrest and charge can result in a reward of up to £1,000.