A primary school in Cornwall has been forced to close after coronavirus caused more than a quarter of its pupils to self-isolate.

Stithians Community Primary School has announced it is closing for 10 days from Wednesday 22 September. It will reopen again on Monday 4 October.

The site is moving to online teaching only due to a rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In an email sent to parents, staff and governors, the school said there were nine confirmed cases with a number of PCR tests yet to come back. It also said 46 children were absent, equating to more than a quarter of all pupils.

Headteacher Nick Illsley wrote: "In consultation with Public Health, the local authority and the school governors we have decided to close the school for ten days to create a fire break to transmission.

"This will mean that home learning will begin from tomorrow via [Microsoft] Teams.

This has been a hard decision to make but he current rates of transmission mean it is the only way in which we can reduce the spread through the school. Nick Illsley, Headteacher, Stithians Community Primary School

"We have followed the Covid-19 outbreak management plan and based on the health and safety and safeguarding requirements needed for our school closure for a time limited period is the only option left to us."

Mr Illsley added the number of those off sick "would no doubt rise tomorrow so the effective teaching and learning is not possible".

He also confirmed schoolchildren would be sent home with books and logins for Teams and those needing a laptop to access online teaching could borrow one from the school.

In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "As a precaution, the school has taken the decision to close until Monday 4 October, with all students moving to a high-quality online learning platform until then."

Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, added: "The school has taken the difficult decision to close temporarily to ensure the safety of staff, pupils and families.

"We appreciate this may cause childcare issues with children being at home unexpectedly, but this decision has not been taken lightly.

“The school reacted quickly and responsibly to the confirmed cases and implemented a robust Covid action plan. Our teams will continue to work with them to provide advice and guidance and support.

"You or your child need only book a test if you develop one of the three main Covid symptoms: a new continuous cough - that is a cough that lasts for more than an hour, or three coughing sessions in 24 hours - a high temperature (this does not need to be measured but feeling hot on the chest or back) or a change to or loss of taste or smell.”