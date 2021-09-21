Plans for homes on site of Bristol Zoo unveiled

The owners of Bristol Zoo have outlined plans for the site in Clifton featuring more than 60 homes.

The Zoological society says the properties on the West Car Park site will be environmentally friendly and include affordable housing.

Bristol City Council Development Control Committee Members will vote on the proposal on Wednesday (September 22). It has been recommended by the planning officer for approval.

The zoo, in its current form, is set to close and next year will move from the historic 12-acre gardens on College Road to the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire.

The zoo says the new homes will be environmentally friendly Credit: Bristol Zoo

Dr Justin Morris, Chief Executive at Bristol Zoological Society said “As a responsible charity we have had to make some difficult decisions in order to safeguard our future after an incredibly challenging number of years, and to ensure an exciting new future for Bristol Zoo at our Wild Place Project site, for everyone in Bristol and beyond.”

“Our decision to sell the Bristol Zoo Gardens site, and the adjacent West Car Park in College Road, was not one that we took lightly but to ensure a future for Bristol Zoological Society, we have to sell some of our assets, with the sale of West Car Park being the first phase.

“There is a huge under-supply of housing in Bristol. New homes are needed in all parts of the city, including affordable homes, to address the housing crisis. We care what happens to our sites, which is why we are leading the planning application for these developments ourselves.

“We want to support the city’s ambition for more homes, spur economic growth, and create new examples of sustainable living.

“It means we will be able to create a new, world-class Bristol Zoo at our Wild Place Project site and continue to deliver and expand our conservation and education work both in the UK and overseas, allowing us to continue leading the way as a modern conservation and education charity whilst inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

Alternative plans have been forward by #OurWorldBristol

But some people are not happy with the site being used for housing, with one group setting out an alternative plan for its future - turning it into the world's first augmented reality zoo.

#OurWorldBristol is a collective of organisations and people who want to bring virtual education space to Bristol.

Earlier this month, Sir Tim Smit, the Eden Project co-founder and member of #OurWorldBristol, said: "There could be no better national or indeed global destination more suited to this project.

"#OurWorldBristol is shaping up very well and the quality of the team underlines the importance of the site, and builds on Bristol's world leading position in natural history and the media.

"We at Eden are delighted to be supporters of this adventure and truly believe it has the potential to become an international symbol of a new Green Enlightenment."