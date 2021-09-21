Bus services in Taunton and Bridgwater have been severely disrupted because of staff shortages.

Operator Buses of Somerset says the ongoing staff absences are caused by sickness and Covid-19.

It said "Our driving team are working rest days and coming in early/staying later to cover journeys. Huge thanks to them as always. Supervisors are also out covering what they can.

"We thank you, our passengers, for the ongoing understanding during this difficult period."

As well as warning of disruption at the Taunton depot, the operator warned the following services in the Bridgwater area had been cancelled:

12:31 Bridgwater to Burnham

13:06 Burnham to Taunton (13:45 from Bridgwater)

14:40 Taunton to Burnham (15:31 from Bridgwater)

16:06 Burnham to Taunton (16:45 from Bridgwater)

17:40 Taunton to Bridgwater 15:45 Bridgwater to Taunton

16:40 Taunton to Burnham (17:31 from Bridgwater)

18:06 Burnham to Bridgwater

The operator is not the only one to face staffing difficulties due to Covid.

Earlier this month, Plymouth operator Citybus said it would be cutting more than 100 bus services in the city with immediate effect.

The transport operator said it was due to issues with staff availability.