Dashcam footage caught the moment two people rode one electric scooter on the M32 motorway in Bristol.

The video shows two people on the same Voi scooter - one driving and one on the back - in the outside lane of the motorway, heading out of the city.

It was filmed around 2.30pm on Sunday 19 September. Police said they had reports of multiple people riding scooters on the carriageway around the same time.

It is not yet known if this is linked to the video footage posted on social media, but Voi said the user in the clip has been identified and banned from the app.

‘Liable for prosecution’

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “At around 2.20pm, we received a report from a member of the public that a group of six to seven males had been sighted riding e-scooters on the hard shoulder of the M32 outbound between junctions 2 and 3.

"We’d ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may hold video/dash cam footage to call 101, quoting log 596 of 19 September.

"We’d remind the public that Voi rental e-scooters are subject to road traffic legislation and are not permitted for use on motorways.

Voi scooters are available to hire in Bristol - but they are not allowed on motorways.

“Anyone caught committing a traffic offence on an e-scooter is liable for prosecution.

“Irresponsible e-scooter use puts pedestrians, motorists and the riders themselves at risk."

Riding an e-scooter on a motorway is illegal, as they are only permitted on cycle lanes and roads. It is also against Voi's guidelines to have more than one person on an e-scooter at a time.

In a statement, a Voi spokesperson added: “We identified and permanently blocked the user as well as working closely with the police on the matter.

By acting in this manner, they tarnish the overwhelming majority of users who use the service in the right way. Voi spokesperson

“At Voi we use geofencing technology to create no ride, slow ride and mandatory parking zones and our team has taken the necessary measures to ensure this one-off situation doesn't repeat itself."