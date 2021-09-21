Play video

Watch the moment the burglar is found hiding in Gloucester (credit: Gloucestershire Police).

This is the moment a police dog managed to catch a suspected armed burglar hiding in a building in Gloucester.

Video footage of the arrest was captured by one of the dog’s handlers, who were called to the scene to support firearms officers.

The two-minute clip shows police warning the suspect to come out of the building “or the dog will be coming in”.

The dog, called Arnie, is then seen entering the premises - where the man is seen holding a metal pole.

The video was shared on Twitter by Gloucestershire Police, who said: "Watch police dog Arnie help officers apprehend a suspected burglar in Gloucester last week.

"On Wednesday 15 September, Arnie and his handler assisted firearms officers to find a man suspected of burglary and to arrest him."