Bristol Airport: Council leaders oppose expansion plans

West Country leaders have reversed their support for a proposed expansion at Bristol Airport.

West of England Mayor Dan Norris tabled a motion to oppose the plans, which would see passenger numbers increase from 10 million to 12 million per year.

The motion was approved at a West of England Combined Authority (Weca) committee meeting on Tuesday 21 September.

Mr Norris said: "It is time for moral leadership and I’m really proud that this motion has been carried. The people are ahead of the politicians on this issue.

"We have a net zero target for 2030 in our region. That’s a very tough call and a really hard thing to achieve. We have to reduce our CO2 emissions by 10% a year, year on year.

"That is not easy but we should really try to do it and that’s why we need moral leadership today with this motion."

An image of Bristol Airport showing what it would look like if the expansion were to go ahead Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol’s city mayor Marvin Rees was not at the meeting because of a prior engagement and sent deputy mayor Craig Cheney who abstained.

South Gloucestershire's leader Cllr Toby Savage, Bath & North East Somerset Council's leader Kevin Guy and North Somerset Council's leader Don Davies also backed the motion.

But Cllr Savage said the motion opposing the plan could be "as useful as a chocolate teapot".

Amendments were added to recognise the importance of the aerospace centre of excellence at Filton, the support of the de-carbonisation of aviation, and opposing the carbon emissions associated with the airport’s current expansion plans.

Cllr Savage told Mr Norris at the meeting: "It’s really important we recognise the strong aerospace industry we have in the region.

"We want that to thrive but we need to do more to help the industry with its de-carbonising efforts and I am pleased that is in there.

"While I do not doubt how strongly people feel about this, we need to be realistic as to how meaningful it actually is for the combined authority to be opposing the airport expansion.

"It is perhaps as useful as a chocolate teapot but I recognise the importance of the report that will be coming back to the committee that will show what is in the combined authority’s gift to support the aerospace industry in decarbonising."

Cllr Guy told the meeting it would be "very foolish" to think people will stop flying overnight.

"We need to do our utmost to encourage the aerospace industry to be as green as possible as quickly as possible," he said.

"It is really important to say we are opposed to the plans to expand Bristol Airport."

North Somerset Council refused planning permission last year and is currently defending that decision at a public inquiry.

Cllr Davies said: "The support of the surrounding authorities for the support for our decision to refuse the expansion while we have the planning appeal under way is hugely uplifting for us as an authority."

Credit to: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporting Service