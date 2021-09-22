A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a lorry in Bristol.

Roads have been closed in Clifton following the incident at 8.50am on Wednesday 22 September.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in Priory Road and involved an adult cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle. Elmdale Road is shut and Tyndall's Park Road is closed between Whiteladies Road and Woodland Road.

The closure is expected to remain in place pending an examination of the scene by collision investigators and recovery of the vehicle.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation, call 101 and give the reference 234 of 22 September.

First Bus has diverted its U1 service for its return trip from the city centre to Stoke Bishop. It is currently not going onto the university estate via Queens Avenue and is instead stopping on Triangle West (by the Forbidden Planet shop).

The 72 bus service is still operating its pre-planned diversion route to support the temporary closure of Tyndall Avenue for the university's welcome event.