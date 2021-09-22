The disqualified winner of the 2020 Wiltshire PCC election has been charged with making a false declaration in the nomination papers, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Jonathon Seed, aged 63, has been charged with making a false declaration in the nomination papers for the Wiltshire 2020 Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections.

The elections were re-run in August 2021.

Head of special crime at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Rosemary Ainslie said: “The charge relates to an allegation he made a false declaration that he was not disqualified from election as a Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The CPS made the decision that he should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from Thames Valley Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.”

He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 19 October.