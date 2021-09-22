The Eden Project has announced it will close for a week to give staff a much-needed break.

The Cornish attraction will shut its doors in November so its 400 staff and 120 volunteers can "rest and recuperate", according to bosses.

Employees are encouraged to take the week off to rest, recuperate and recharge.

Interim chief executive David Harland said the past year had put a physical and mental strain on all members of staff.

Members of the Royal Family at the Eden Project during the G7 Summit earlier this year.

“We’re all very aware of how unusual the last 18 months have been for all of us," he said.

“In that time at Eden we’ve seen three lockdowns, a large-scale restructure, two busy summer seasons, a major landslip which temporarily closed the site, the visit of the G7 world leaders and five members of the Royal Family on the same evening, and just this month (September) the return of the Eden Sessions concerts and the Eden Classic cycling event.

“By the time we get to mid-November, we will also have had October half-term, COP26 and our own Festival of Discovery.

“We know that in common with so many other people, working through this time has been and remains a massive effort for the whole Eden Team and we wanted to find an appropriate way to say ‘thank you.’

“We’re giving everyone a week away from work with full pay and encouraging them to have a really good break.”

The attraction will be closed between the 14th and 22nd of November.