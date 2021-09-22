Golf club’s resident goose dies after being hit by ‘wayward shot’

A Devon golf club has bid farewell to one of its most popular members after its resident goose died.

Gary was well known to members of Dinnaton Golf Club, near Ivybridge, and would often follow players in search of food.

He suffered a broken wing around three years ago which prevented him from flying, and so was a familiar face at the club - which even gave him an honorary membership.

But now members are mourning his death after an unfortunate incident involving a wayward tee shot on the course.

'A tragic accident'

Member Mickey Clifford, from Ivybridge, said the bird was reportedly found dead after being hit in the neck by a golf ball.

“It was with great sadness that Gary, after all of these years of friendship, was found drowned on the pond by the third tee, a favourite spot of his, having been hit in the neck by a visiting player’s golf ball,” Mickey said.

“Apparently, a witness claimed that after the injury Gary sought refuge on the pond, but because of his injury was unable to keep his head above water and subsequently drowned.

It was a tragic accident and really shouldn’t have happened. Mickey Clifford

Mr Clifford said Gary was a “constant companion” for players at the club.

“From the members of course, there was no threat because we knew his habits, his movements, his antics, his way of life,” he added.

“It was because of this knowledge that we paid him all due respect by allowing him right of way when teeing off, permitting him to slowly move off the greens when putting and anticipating his every movement to avoid injury.

“He was very special and he gave us all so much joy and happiness.

“Thank you Gary for all the good times, and we all will certainly remember you and the times spent together.”