Two killers who beat a man to death at an arranged fight at a Cornwall beauty spot have been jailed for life.

Father-of-one Callum Hill died in hospital after he was savagely beaten by the two men, who were armed with a hammer, a child's cricket bat, a large piece of wood and a shoe.

Plymouth Crown Court heard the killers continued to hit Mr Hill as he lay unconscious on the ground. His head wounds, alongside dozens of other injuries, caused to him to die in hospital two days later.

On Wednesday 22 September, Andrew Hatrey and Kristian Humphries were jailed for life, after a jury found them guilty of murder.

Callum Hill, GED 22, was beaten to death in a 'planned fight'.

A third man, Alexander 'Billy' Humphries, was jailed for 11 years after he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Alexander Humphries is not related to Kristian Humphries.

Alexander Humphries drove at drove at the two killers using his car as a weapon, seriously injuring Hatrey.

The judge said he deliberately accelerated his car at Hatrey in revenge and left the scene - leaving behind the unconscious and fatally injured Mr Hill on the ground.

All three men were convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Judge Simon Carr said Hatrey felt disrespected by Alexander Humphries and would not back down in what Mr Carr called a 'petty misplaced sense of grievance'.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Hatrey was the 'chief antagonist' and had pushed for the fight. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police.

He said Hatrey and Kristian Humphries intended to cause Mr Hill really serious harm rather than death.

The jury was told the men had arranged to meet to fight with weapons at an isolated spot called Kit Hill, Callington, in east Cornwall, on March 26 last year.

Prosecutor Simon Laws QC said the men arrived in two cars and brought an assortment of weapons with them in a pre arranged fight.

He said the 'short and brutal confrontation' left Mr Hill from Plymouth fatally injured.

Kristian Humphries, aged 31 and of Gunnislake in Cornwall, was told he will serve a minimum of 15 years in jail. He was recruited by Hatrey for the fight against the other men.

Hatrey, was told he will serve at least 26 years in jail. He has a violent history and was described as the "chief antagonist" who had been pushing for the fight.

Alexander's 25-year-old brother Daniel Humphries, who did not take part in the fight, was cleared of conspiracy to commit violent disorder by a jury after a month-long trial.