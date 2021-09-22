Play video

CCTV footage of the offender

A man has been sexually assaulted in Bristol, prompting a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued CCTV footage in search of the offender as well as a potentially key witness.

The assault took place between 4am and 4.30am on Friday 9 July in Meridian Terrace, which is just off Gloucester Road in Bishopston.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was approached in Gloucester Road and said the offender had a shaved head and spoke with a foreign accent and in another language.

Watch CCTV footage of a key witness (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

A force spokesperson said: "The man in the footage is described as black and wearing a black jacket and light-coloured jeans. He had a bicycle with him.

"We’re also issuing a CCTV clip of a member of the public, who stopped at the entrance of Meridian Terrace.

"We believe he may be a key witness to this incident and we’d like to speak to him as soon as possible.

"The victim is being given access to any specialist support he needs.

"If you can help identify the people in the clips we've released, or have any other information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221154111."