Murder probe after man punched outside Cotswolds pub dies

A murder investigation is underway after a 51-year-old man died after being punched outside a Cotswolds pub.

Colin Leslie sustained serious injuries near The Kingsbridge in Bourton-on-the-Water on Saturday, August 28.

He was taken to hospital but died eight days later.

Gary's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" by his death, describing him as a "happy guy".

"Colin was a dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle," his family said in a statement.

"Colin was always a happy guy who was well known to everyone and who touched so many lives.

"We as a family are absolutely heartbroken that he has been tragically taken from us like this. Our lives without Colin will never be the same again."

A 52-year-old man from London has since been re-arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.In a statement, Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "No-one else is being sought as part of the investigation.

"Police were called to the Kingsbridge in Bourton-on-the-Water after it was reported that a man had been punched and fallen unconscious following an altercation.

"Local officers attended along with paramedics and 51-year-old Colin, from Cheltenham, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with head injuries."

The police statement added: "Investigating officers are continuing to ask for anyone who has not already spoken to police to get in contact.

"Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was there and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.

"You can provide information online by completing this form and quoting incident 497 of 28 August."