A woman has died at the scene of a collision in Bristol.

Police are investigating following the incident, which happened in Priory Road, Clifton, at around 8.50am on Wednesday 22 September.

Avon and Somerset Police say the collision involved a woman on a bicycle and a HGV.

"Sadly the woman died at the scene," a force spokesperson said.

"While formal identification has yet to take place she's believed to be in her 20s and her next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them in their loss."

Road closures remain in place while collision investigators examine the scene and pending recovery of the vehicle.

Elmdale Road is shut and Tyndall's Park Road is closed between Whiteladies Road and Woodland Road.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and give the reference 5221220784.