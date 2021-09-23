'Barbaric' - families in shock at Down's syndrome abortion law ruling

Campaigners say they are "horrified" after a bid to change a law which allows foetuses with Down's Syndrome to be aborted up until birth was rejected.

Campaigners say the law discriminates against disabled people, but a leading abortion rights charity said the challenge was an attack on the rights of pregnant women.

The High Court agreed the rule is not unlawful, saying it aims to strike a balance between the rights of unborn children and of women.

West Country families of children with Down's syndrome say they have been left "shocked" and "sad" by the High Court's ruling - but they "will keep on fighting".

What was the legal challenge about?

In England, Wales and Scotland, abortions are allowed within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

But if there is a "substantial risk" a child would suffer from physical or mental abnormalities which would make them "seriously handicapped", abortions are allowed up until birth. This includes Down’s syndrome.

Heidi Crowter, 26, was one of three claimants who brought a case against the Department of Health and Social Care. She says the law does not respect her life.

Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Lieven concluded the legislation is not unlawful.

In their judgement, they said while some families "positively wish to have a child" they know will have Down's syndrome, the ability of families to provide a disabled child with a nurturing and supportive environment "will vary significantly".

'This is not okay'

Angie with her 14-year-old son Ted and nine-year-old daughter Sylvie. Credit: ITV

Some families who backed the legal challenge gathered in Newquay and were left visibly upset at the result of the court case.

Angie Emrys-Jones' was one of those left "horrified" at the court's decision.

Her 14-year-old son, Ted, has Down's syndrome.

"I'm horrified that in 2021, when a disabled person stands up in the Royal Courts of Justice and says 'You're discriminating against me, and here's why' - that other people get to say, 'no, we aren't'.

"If this was any other section of society that is protected within the equality act - ethnicity, sexuality - this would not be happening. But because it's disabled people, we're somehow allowing this to happen. And it's not okay.

"We shouldn't be discriminating and saying that their [people with Down's syndrome] lives are worth less. They should be equally valued, all babies should be equally valued."

Emily, who had Down's syndrome, was left visibly upset by the ruling.

Some were visibly upset by the ruling, including Emily, a young woman from Cornwall who has Downs syndrome.

Emily said she thought the ruling is "shocking" because she " does not want people to be able to discriminate [against] other young people".

"To me, it's just very sad, because I want her [Heidi Crowter] to be happy. I want her to be happy and fight for it," she said.

Emily's mother Sheron Critchlow said: "It's disappointing, I think it's quite shocking the verdict is not what we were expecting, especially in a world where everybody speaks about discrimination and it clearly is.

"It's hard to believe that it's not been seen that way."

Emily was left in tears by the ruling, while her mother Sheron called the verdict 'shocking' and 'disappointing'.

'We will keep on fighting'

But campaigners say they have not given up hope and are pleased to have made it to the High Court.

Sheron said: "It's amazing it's got this far. It's a historical moment that we could even get this far.

"[I'm] really proud of what they've done and also, I believe it's raised a lot of awareness around the issue around the full-term abortion, which we believe is discriminatory."

Angie added: "It's not the result we wanted today, but we will keep on fighting and we'll appeal and we'll keep going until this is put right, because the law needs to catch up with society."

'Barbaric law'

Kassie Caryle says the ruling means a "barbaric law" continues to be in force.

Bristol mum, Kassie Carlyle, whose three-year-old son Carlson has Down's syndrome, was also deeply disappointed.

"I'm in shock really, because me and the community, we though there was no way that this would be the outcome," she said.

"It is heartbreaking for many.

"Everyone is feeling... upset and shocked. [They] can't believe the government isn't moving with the times, like we're in the 21st Century and they've still got this barbaric law and it needed to be changed," she added.

'A full-frontal attack on pregnant women’s rights'

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said they backed the court's ruling.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "There is no contradiction between a society which champions the rights of disabled people and one which allows women to make difficult decisions in heartbreaking situations.

"The aim of this case was to remove women’s ability to end what are often much-wanted pregnancies post-24 weeks due to diagnoses of any “non-fatal” fetal anomalies.

"This would force women to continue pregnancies where there may be multiple complex conditions and outcomes are unclear.

"It was a full-frontal attack on pregnant women’s rights, not just to abortion but to making their own decisions during childbirth.

“We need a legal framework which supports women’s choices to continue or end a pregnancy in these extremely challenging circumstances, and it is right that today’s court decision endorsed that.”