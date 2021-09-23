Body found in search for missing woman from Gloucestershire

Police searching for a missing woman from Gloucestershire have confirmed a body has been found.

Concerns had been raised for Jayne, 56 from Lydney, after her car was found near the M48.

A body was found in the water in connection with the search on Wednesday afternoon.

Gloucestershire Police's statement said: “We're sad to report that a body has been found in connection with the search for missing 56-year-old Jayne.

“Colleagues from the coastguard recovered a body from the water close to Beachley.

“Jayne's next of kin and the coroner have been informed and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We would like to thank all those who helped in the search including SARA and the coastguard.

“Our thoughts are with Jayne’s family and friends at this tragic time.”