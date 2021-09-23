The organisers behind Bristol's Tokyo World music festival are urging everyone who attended to take a coronavirus lateral flow test.

Around 40,000 party-goers descended on Eastville Park on September 18-19 September to enjoy music from dozens of artists.

Everyone attending had to prove they were either fully vaccinated, had recently tested positive for coronavirus and recovered, or show a recent negative test result when they arrived on site.

The festival is now urging those who went to take a lateral flow test this week to "keep safe and continue to see more freedoms returning”.

In an Instagram post, the festival said: "Bristol City Council, our licensing authority, have asked us to remind and encourage people to take a lateral flow test this week.

"I guess by now we are all pretty much taking one once a week, while we continue to resume our normal lives back.

"But with rates at a reasonable level, it's best to take a test in order for us all to keep safe and continue to see more freedoms returning.

"So we strongly support this and hope you are able to take one please."

Festival organisers said it was their "most incredible event" yet, describing it as "amazing".

Plans are already underway for next year's festival, with tickets on sale for 'Tokyo World 2 - The Final Gathering'.