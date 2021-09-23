Former Royal Navy officer and South Somerset District council leader Richard Pallister has been found guilty of 18 sex charges by a jury.

He used his 'power and presence' to groom and sexually assault his victims over a 17 year long period, Taunton Crown Court was told during a three-week long trial.

Pallister was charged with 33 historical sex abuse allegations against four victims, a woman and three children as young as 13. The jury cleared him on 15 counts.

He was the leader of South Somerset District Council between 2011 and 2018 and an air traffic controller at the Royal Naval Air Station base at Yeovilton in Somerset.

The 73-year-old denied all the allegations which dated back to 1987 and 2004.

Recorder Miss Jo Maryin QC remanded him in custody saying a jail sentence is 'inevitable' when he is sentenced on Friday 24 September.

Pallister faced more than 30 charges of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child. Credit: ITV News

Pallister had previously told the jury he was "a bit of a flirt and a bit of a tease".

He admitted he had had an extra-marital affair with one woman and he also admitted inappropriately touching a teenage victim in a jacuzzi.

Pallister said: "To my enormous shame and something I cannot wipe out, we embraced on an adult relationship. This sexual liaison was a straight forward physical one."

The victim said it was not a consensual affair.

Pallister said he deliberately touched a teenage girl repeatedly in his jacuzzi, but he denied any grooming.

He told the jury: "I was attracted to women. I found it easier to be in the company of females than the company of men. I was a bit of a flirt, a bit of a tease."

Prosecutor Charles Row had said Pallister was a "big strong man" who forced his unwanted sexual attention on four victims.

He said Pallister - who was a Lib Dem councillor and also a church warden and sidesman - was a "big personality" who was enthusiastic and energetic in organising events.

But Mr Row said he was a "bit overpowering, he was physically big and strong and invaded personal space".

He said he would take peoples' faces in his hands and kiss them on the lips and embrace bodies.

Mr Row said it became the norm and people would say "oh that's just Ric".

But he told the jury: "It was to be a front for more sinister behaviour."

He said: "This was a man, on the face of, who was a trusted pillar of the community, a force of nature, a local character."

He said Pallister 'used his power and presence to take advantage of four complainants in this case' and that Pallister 'consciously and deliberately forced himself on them with unwanted sexual attention'.

Investigating officer DS Frank Glover said: “On the surface Ric Pallister appeared to many to be a dedicated and respected member of his community, but the reality could not have been more stark. He was in fact an opportunistic and prolific abuser who carried out a series of appalling sexual offences against three female victims over a significant period of time.

“He was able to commit these acts in plain sight and wielded the ability to groom, manipulate, control and coerce his victims. The impact of his offending has been damaging and long-lasting, leaving the victims with mental scars and issues with self-worth and self-belief.

“They’ve shown incredible fortitude in coming forward to disclose the abuse they suffered and they gave compelling evidence in court. I hope this outcome will help them with their continuing journeys to find a form of closure.

“I also hope these verdicts will help other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report offences to us; we can investigate offences even if they’ve been committed in the past. Please don’t suffer in silence and speak to the police, or another agency specialised in dealing with victims of sexual crimes.”